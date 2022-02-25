Reports: Biden to Tap Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
By John Eggerton published
Comes from chief FCC oversight appeals court
President Joe Biden will tap Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to multiple news reports. Brown sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which is the principal court for appeals for Federal Communications Commission decisions.
The D.C. Circuit has been the launching pad for a number of Supreme Court nominees, most recently Brett Kavanaugh, and prior to that President Barack Obama's failed attempt to seat Merrick Garland. Biden last year made Garland the attorney general, with Jackson replacing him on the D.C. Circuit.
Also coming from the D.C. Circuit were current Chief Justice John Roberts and the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia.
Jackson, who has been in the conversation for the open Supreme Court seat since before Biden promised to name the first Black woman to the court, is the former vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Committee and most recently served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She also clerked for the justice who stepped down to create the vacancy, Justice Stephen Breyer.
Jackson is a Harvard Law School graduate, where she was a supervising editor on the Harvard Law Review.
She is a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, the Harvard University Board of Overseers and the Council of the American Law Institute. She is also a board member of the D.C. Circuit Historical Society and the United States Supreme Court Fellows Commission. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.