Biden Nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for D.C. Appeals Court

President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which is the court of principal jurisdiction over challenges to FCC decisions, like net neutrality and media ownership.

The court has also been the launching pad for a number of Supreme Court nominees, most recently Brett Kavanaugh, and before the Barack Obama's failed attempt to seat Merrick Garland, who Biden made attorney general and who Jackson would be replacing on the federal appeals court.

Jackson's name has also been circulated as the possible first black woman on the Supreme Court. She was said to be on the short list during the Obama Administration.

Some court watchers are looking for, and a number of liberals are pressing for, Justice Stephen Breyer to announce that he is retiring upon confirmation of a replacement.

Judge Jackson is the former vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Committee and most recently served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She also clerked for Breyer.

Jackson is a Harvard Law School graduate, where she was a supervising editor on the Harvard Law Review.

She is a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, on the Board of Overseers of Harvard University, and is a member of the the Council of the American Law Institute. She is also a board member of the D.C. Circuit Historical Society and the United States Supreme Court Fellows Commission.