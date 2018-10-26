Fix the Court Seeks Live Stream of Kavanaugh Investiture

Fix the Court, which advocates for greater access to federal courts, has asked the Supreme Court to livestream the Nov. 8 investiture ceremony for its newest member, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Fix the Court executive director Gabe Roth pointed out in its request to the court that there is precedent for livestreaming important court-related "institutional events," pointing to the Nov. 6, 2018 stream of the Supreme Court Bar memorial for Justice Antonin Scalia.

Given the contentious fight over Kavanaugh's nomination, Roth said it would be a public service to show the generally collegiate event in real time as the Justices gather to celebrate its new member.

He also pointed out that Kavanaugh, formerly on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, was on the first three-judge panel that allowed web audio streaming of oral argument and backed the decision by that court's chief judge, Merrick Garland, to agree to live audio streaming for all arguments.