Reporters Without Borders: Third TV Journalist Dead in Mosul Explosion

Reporters Without Borders says that Swiss journalist Véronique Robert has died of injuries sustained when an explosive device detonated in Mosul June 19.

Robert died June 24, following the deaths of reporter Stéphan Villeneuve and their Iraqi Kurdish helper Bakhtiar Haddad, all in the same explosion. They were from France 2 TV, covering the conflict for public affairs program Envoyé Spécial.

According to France 2, Robert had been operated on in Baghdad and flown back to Paris.

“There are too many headstones in the cemetery of international reporters killed in the field, including Patrick Bourrat in Kuwait, Jean Hélène in Côte d’Ivoire, Lucas Dolega in Tunisia, Gilles Jacquier, Rémi Ochlik and Olivier Voisin in Syria, Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon in Mali, Camille Lepage in Central African Republic and Bakhtiar Haddad, Stéphan Villeneuve and Véronique Robert in Iraq, to mention only the most recent,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said in a statement.