Report: Voluntary Set-Top Energy Plan Saved $168M

A voluntary set-top box energy conservation agreement announced in 2012 and now supported by the pay-TV industry, consumer electronics manufactures and other efficiency advocates have saved American consumers about $168 million in energy bills, they said, citing details outlined in a new annual report.

The report found that the improved efficiency of set-tops also saved nearly 842,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, or roughly the output of one-half of a large (500MW) power plant.

According to the report, 85% of set-top boxes purchased by pay-TV providers in 2013 met the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR 3.0 efficiency levels, noting that new set-top boxes use approximately 14% less energy than those previously issued by the service providers.

