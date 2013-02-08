Report: Sotomayor Says Cameras in Court Could Do More Harm Than Good

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said this week that she thinks

televising Supreme Court oral arguments might do more harm than good, according

to New York Magazine.

"I think the process could be more misleading than helpful,"

she said in an event in New York promoting her new book, according to the

magazine. "It's like reading tea leaves. I think if people analyzed it, it is

true that in almost every argument you can find a hint of what every judge

would rule. But most justices are actually probing all the arguments...Every

Supreme Court decision is rendered with a majority opinion that goes carefully

through the analysis of the case and why the end result was reached. Everyone

fully explains their views. Looking at oral argument is not going to give you

that explanation."

That is a retrenchment somewhat fromher brief statement in her confirmation hearing that she had had positive

experiences with cameras in the court tests before joining the high court.

There is no consensus on the court on the issue, with

opinions ranging from Antonin Scalia's strong opposition, to Justice Elena

Kagan's enthusiastic support. Sotomayor was sounding more like she was moving

toward the Scalia camp. He has said that he thinks cameras would distort, not

illuminate, the court's work via clips that do not represent the sometimes

"dull, lawyerly stuff" that goes into the process. For every person who watched

coverage gavel-to-gavel, he has said, "there would be 100,000 who would

watch a 15-second take-out from the C-SPAN feed. And I guarantee you that the

15-second take-out would not be characteristic of what we do. It would be man

bites dog, so why should I participate in the miseducation of the American

people?"

The Justice's public statements on cameras are available here.