Report: Rep. Upton Suggests Trump Contemplate Exiting Race

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) signaled over the weekend that Donald Trump should consider exiting the presidential race, according to the New York Times.

Upton is chairman of the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee, which shares oversight of communications and the FCC.

"I urge him to think about our country over his own candidacy and carefully consider stepping aside from the ticket," said Upton, according to the Times.

The New York Times is also reporting that House speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans he will no longer defend Trump—he canceled a planned appearance with Trump following the publication of a tape featuring Trump making lewd, misogynistic comments about women, which the candidate dismissed as "locker room" talk.

Upton was already among a number of Republicans who were not affirmatively endorsing Trump, a number said to be growing since the tape came to light late last week.

Upton has experience with the consequences of men objectifying women, given that his niece, model Kate Upton, was among the celebrities whose personal photos were hacked and posted on various websites in 2014.

Upton's communications director was not available for comment at press time.