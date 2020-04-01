Report: McDowell Released from Hospital

Former FCC commissioner Rob McDowell has been released from the hospital, according to a partner at Cooley LLP, where McDowell is also a partner and co-leader of Cooley's global communications practice.

McDowell had been hospitalized, then released, then hospitalized again after three "brutal days" with double pneumonia and what he had tweeted was likely COVID-19. It was unclear whether he had ever been tested.

The partner sent out a note saying he was pleased to report that McDowell had been released from the hospital and continued to improve each day, but that he was still weak and it would take some time before he could "reengage" at a normal level.