Report: Kushner Met With Time Warner Exec Over CNN Coverage

Presidential son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner met with a Time Warner official recently to express the Donald Trump Administration's "deep displeasure" with CNN's coverage. That is according to the Wall Street Journal, which attributed it to a White House official and others.

That displeasure was hardly a secret. The President has called CNN fake news and just Thursday called it unwatchable and "very fake news." He also criticized the Journalat his press conference Thursday for a story he did not like, saying it was "almost as disgraceful as the failing New York Times."

Jeff Bewkes, CEO of CNN parent Time Warner, has said threats will not influence CNN's coverage, including the President's threats to block their proposed merger with AT&T.

A CNN spokesperson was not available at presstime to comment on the report, but CNN CEO Jeff Zucker said Thursday that the "fake news" charge has not affected the network.