Report: Genachowski to Announce His Exit

Politico was reporting late Thursday that FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski Friday would announce that he was leaving the commission, perhaps

the worst-kept secret in Washington.

For

months, the question has not been whether but when the chairman would leave, at

least according to Washington lobbyists and

attorneys. As recently as the press conference after the FCC's monthly meeting

March 18, Genachowski said there was nothing to report, deflecting the question

he has been getting for months.

A

spokesman for the chairman declined comment on the report, which did not say

when the chairman planned to leave. He has agreed to address the National

Association of Broadcasters convention next month.

The

announcement would come only days after Commissioner Robert McDowell announcedhe would be leaving in the next several weeks. The exit of both would allow the

Administration to pair Republican and Democratic nominees.

Among

the leading names for Genachowski's big chair is former National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Tom Wheeler. Wheeler, managing director of Core Capital

Partners, was a fund-raiser for President Obama and tech policy advisor for the

transition team and beyond. He is a former wireless exec and head of CTIA, and

a renaissance man who wrote a book on leadership lessons from the Civil War.

Also

said to be in the hunt are Jason Furman, the "whip-smart economist" (as one

Democrat puts it) who is assistant to the president for economic policy. Furman

is said to be about on

par with longtime Obama adviser Karen Kornbluh.

Free

Press, which celebrated Genachowski's arrival, also applauded his potential

exit. "Free Press President and CEO Craig Aaron made the following

statement:

"When

Julius Genachowski took office, there were high hopes that he would use his

powerful position to promote the public interest," said Free Press

President Craig Aaron. "But instead of acting as the people's champion,

he's catered to corporate interests. His tenure has been marked by wavering and

caving rather than the strong leadership so needed at this crucial

agency."

In

a talk at the Free State Foundation, former FCC Broadband Plan architect Blair

Levin, invoked Lincoln in advising creative thinking about making the

transition to an all digital world. Wheeler is said to be a Lincoln scholar, and the

comment could be read as advice to the possible chairman. "[T]he economic

foundations of the social contract necessary to drive the deployment of the

voice and video networks are eroding and will not suffice to drive continual

improvements in our broadband networks. In that light, as Lincoln said,

'the dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present...as our case

is new, we must think anew and act anew.'"