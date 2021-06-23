Report: FTC Taking Lead on Amazon-MGM Antitrust Review

The Federal Trade Commission will conduct the antitrust review of Amazon's proposed purchase of MGM under new chair Lina Khan according to the Wall Street Journal.



The FTC is under pressure from Congress to exercise more muscular oversight of antitrust, particularly when it comes to Big Tech mergers.



Khan's appointment as chair was being taken as a sign that the Biden Administration was going to get tough on Big Tech.

Khan is a veteran critic of concentration and anticompetitive market power and was the lead counsel on a House Antitrust investigation into Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple that concluded that those companies had captured control of key distribution channels and function as internet gatekeepers, including by buying up potential competitors.



The Justice Department and FTC divide up Hart Scott Rodino antitrust merger reviews.



Amazon agreed to buy MGM for $8.45 billion last month to help bulk up its online streaming video content up against Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and others.