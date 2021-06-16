Lina Khan Sworn in as FTC Chair

President Joe Biden has designated newly confirmed FTC Commissioner Lina Kahn as chair of the agency. Khan was confirmed as fifth commissioner by the Senate Tuesday and the President wasted no time in designating her the new chair and swearing her in.

The acting chair had been Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.

The FTC is under pressure from Congress to exercise more muscular oversight of antitrust, particularly when it comes to Big Tech mergers, and was deeded more responsibility for internet access regulation with the FCC's reclassification of ISPs as a Title I information service. Then there are issues of intellectual property protection in an age where online video is increasingly the delivery system of choice. So, there is plenty to work on over at the FTC.

Khan's appointment as chair was being taken as a sign that the Biden Administration was going to get tough on Big Tech given her history of criticism of the market power of Google, Facebook and others.

Khan is a veteran critic of concentration and anticompetitive market power and was the lead counsel on a House Antitrust investigation into Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple that concluded that those companies had captured control of key distribution channels and function as internet gatekeepers, including by buying up potential competitors.