Report: Comcast To Cut 160 Jobs at Albuquerque Call Center

Comcast is consolidating call centers in the West, resulting in a cutback of 160 jobs in Albuquerque, N.M., local TV station KOB reports.

The station said many of the positions will shift to Denver, where Albuquerque staffers will have an option to transfer, according to a Comcast representative.

