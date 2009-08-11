Report: Comcast To Cut 160 Jobs at Albuquerque Call Center
Comcast is consolidating call centers in the West, resulting in a cutback of 160 jobs in Albuquerque, N.M., local TV station KOB reports.
The station said many of the positions will shift to Denver, where Albuquerque staffers will have an option to transfer, according to a Comcast representative.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.