Rep. Working on Bill Protecting Journalists from Indictment

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he is working on legislation to protect reporters from prosecution.

That came in a tweet Tuesday (Jan. 21).

[embed]https://twitter.com/RepRoKhanna/status/1219692733322805248[/embed]

According to Khanna's office, the bill would amend the Espionage Act to prevent it from being used to indict journalists. It was prompted by the indictment of Wiki-leaker Julianne Assange, who was charged under the Espionage Act.

"The Trump administration charging Assange opened up a chilling effect on journalism," Khanna told CBS News.