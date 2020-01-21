Rep. Working on Bill Protecting Journalists from Indictment
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he is working on legislation to protect reporters from prosecution.
That came in a tweet Tuesday (Jan. 21).
[embed]https://twitter.com/RepRoKhanna/status/1219692733322805248[/embed]
According to Khanna's office, the bill would amend the Espionage Act to prevent it from being used to indict journalists. It was prompted by the indictment of Wiki-leaker Julianne Assange, who was charged under the Espionage Act.
"The Trump administration charging Assange opened up a chilling effect on journalism," Khanna told CBS News.
