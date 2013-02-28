Rep. Wolf: Media Should Be Bigger Part of Violence Conversation

Rep. Frank Wolf (R-Va.), a longtime critic of media

violence, particularly video games, took to the House floor during general

speeches on Thursday to call on the president to get the media more involved in

the solution to gun violence.

His latest interest was sparked by the Sandy Hook school

shootings (the Virginia Tech school shooter lived in his district).

In arguing against focusing on guns, Wolf said that he had

concerns about what he called the "lack of discussion" about mental

health issues and "violent media and the role they play in mass

shootings." He called it irresponsible to focus only on shooting.

He focused mostly on violent video games, but did not stop

there. "I am not naÃ¯ve enough to think that video game violence is the

only issue here. We need to have an honest discussion about media violence --

TV, movies and video games."

Wolf did not say access to guns should be excluded from the

conversation, only that those other factors be more prominent.

"It is easy for the president to go after the NRA -- he

doesn't support them and they don't support him," he said on the House

floor. "But will the president ever ask the entertainment industry to get

involved or will he continue to be silent? While media violence is not the only

factor of mass violence, it is one of the easiest factors to change and it

needs to be addressed, in addition to looking at access to firearms and mental

health."

Media trade groups this week launched a campaign to promote

the TV and movie ratings system. Wolf put in a plug for a universal rating on

all media. "The current rating system is confusing to parents, for

example, there is R for movies, TV-MA for TV and FV for 'fantasy violence' in

video games," he said.