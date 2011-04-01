Rep. Walden Will Go 'Nuclear' If FCC Adopts MAP Petition

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said Friday that if the FCC

were to use its sponsorship ID enforcement powers to require on-air

identification of the people who are actually paying for political commercials,

he would go "nuclear," confirmed an aide.

"He would be calling for the football to get the

[nuclear] codes," said the staffer. That declaration came in a talk Friday

sponsored by POLITICO Pro.

Walden, who is chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, said that he did not want the FCC regulating

speech, according to an attendee. In this case, the reference was to a petition

to the FCC filed by Media Access Project asking it to require on-air

identification of the people who are paying for political commercials or issue

ads.

The petition is partly in response to the Citizen's

United decision by the Supreme Court, which allowed companies and unions to

directly fund campaign ads. Democrats in Congress tried to toughen disclosure

laws in response, but the bills did not pass.

"The FCC has repeatedly said that members of the public

are entitled to know by whom they are being persuaded, and it has stressed that

this is especially important in the case of political messages,"

said MAP's Andrew Schwartzman. "This petition simply seeks to update

the FCC's rules to fulfill its Congressional mandate."

Commissioner Michael Copps supports changes to the

sponsorship rules. He told a C-SPAN audience this week that if you have an ad

on TV paid for by "Citizens For Spacious Skies and Amber Waves of

Grain," citizens ought to know it if was really paid for by a chemical

company refusing to clean up a toxic dump. Copps said he was not trying to

cut off those acts, but that MAP was on the right track. "I think it is

time for this," he said.

Walden clearly does not, seeing it as an end-around after

Congress did not pass tougher on-air disclosure laws backed primarily by

Democrats.

The aide also said Rep. Walden's April 12 spectrum

hearing, which will be one of several, will be a broad one. It will almost

certainly include issues of spectrum hoarding, the meaning of

"voluntary" in voluntary incentive auctions, and more.

While spectrum is top of the list of Subcommittee issues,

the aide said Walden would likely turn next to FCC processes. "He will be

digging into FCC processes," he said.