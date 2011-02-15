Rep. Walden To Use CR To Try and Block Net Rules

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the House

Communications & Internet Subcommittee, Tuesday pledged to introduce an

amendment to the continuing resolution (CR) that would block the FCC from using

any funds to implement the network neutrality rules.

That came in a speech to the National Association of

Regulatory Utility Commissioners Tuesday in Washington. The CR is the stopgap

appropriations legislation that allows the government to keep running

until Congress can approve an appropriations bill, so it is a must-pass

bill. The current CR runs out Mar. 4.

That move by Walden would be in addition to his and other

top Republicans' plans to block the rules long-term via a Resolution of

Disapproval under the Congressional Review Act.

According to a Walden spokesperson, amendments are due by

the end of the day Tuesday. Walden is holding a hearing Wednesday on the

network neutrality rules, which were approved by the FCC Dec. 21 over strong

Republican objections.