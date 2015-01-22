Rep. Walden to Speak at ACA Summit

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, will speak March 4 at the American Cable Association's annual Summit in Washington D.C. (March 3-5), the association said today (Jan. 22).

Walden, along with Energy & Commerce chair Fred Upton (R-Mich.) is spearheading a House-led review of communications law with an eye toward revamping the Communications Act for the digital age. He is also heavily involved in crafting network neutrality legislation that Republicans, including Walden, are hoping can head off an FCC reclassification of ISP's under Title II. ACA is also opposed to Title II reclassification.

"ACA is honored that Subcommittee chairman Walden will speak to ACA's members, who are leaders in providing high-speed broadband Internet services in rural areas, and providing competition and choice in urban areas," said ACA president Matt Polka. "ACA members will benefit greatly from the Chairman's insights, wise counsel and legislative know —how as the independent cable community prepares to take an active role working with policymakers to find the right legal structure for the dynamic communications sector."

