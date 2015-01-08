Rep. Walden: Heavy-Handed Regs Shouldn't Be Net Neutrality 'End Game'

House Communications Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said Thursday that the FCC should work with Congress on new, legally sustainable, open Internet protections.

That came in response to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's signal at the CES show in Las Vegas this week that he is scheduling a vote Feb. 26 on new network neutrality rules that will likely reclassify Internet access under some Title II regulations.

Republicans have been vocally skeptical of that approach and what they argue could be its impact on innovation and investment in broadband.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.