Rep. Walden: First Responders Should Use Spectrum They Have

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) says that the country can auction D-block spectrum and still give

first responders the interoperable emergency communications network they need.

He pledges to make that happen.

In an op ed published Monday in B&C and Multichannel News,

he says that debate has become "mired in a false choice between providing

for commercial users and providing for our nation's first responders." He

says Congress is ready to help those first responders better manage and

coordinate their existing spectrum allocation, but asks: "Does it make

sense to give that community even more spectrum from the D-block? Or would it

be better utilized elsewhere in the marketplace where the need appears greater,

if the natural disasters of late are any indicator?"

Now that the DTV transition is complete, he writes,

public safety should be able to use the spectrum already set aside for it in

the 2005 DTV Transition and Public Safety Act.

Walden was putting in a plug for his spectrum legislation,

which would auction the D-block to commercial users, saying that is the way to

"kick-start" the economy. "To do otherwise would cost federal taxpayers

the $2.7 billion the Congressional Budget Office has attributed to auction of

the D-block. That's money that we need right now to reduce the deficit."

While police and fire chiefs have been pushing for

allocation, Walden suggested they should be focused on the spectrum they have already

been given by Congress. "A few public safety officials have started using some

portions of the 24 MHz," he says. "They are not doing so in a nationally

coordinated fashion, however. They are also using some of that spectrum for

old-fashioned, narrowband voice networks. The sooner all first responders start

fully utilizing the spectrum, as well as migrate from narrowband voice to

broadband, the better."

As he has said before, Walden makes clear he thinks the

commercial sector needs more spectrum and should get it. "If we want the

innovation that has put the Internet in the palm of your hand to both continue

for the commercial sector and embrace public safety users, Congress must

address the need for additional spectrum for commercial networks and development

of the existing 24 MHz for first responders," he says, pledging to make

that happen.

The incentive auction legislation currently being

proposed in the president's jobs bill, based on the Senate version from Jay

Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), would allocate the D-block, rather than auction. It is

supported by various first responder groups. Whether allocated or auctioned,

the eventual network in either bill would be paid for with proceeds from the

auction of broadcast spectrum reclaimed by the government.

Creating the interoperable network was one of the

recommendations of the 9/11 Commission. Rockefeller has pushed to get a bill

passed by the tenth anniversary of the attacks, indicating it was shameful and

inexplicable that it has not been done.