Rep. Walden: FCC Independence a Fiction

House Communications Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) told small and medium-sized cable operators Wednesday (March 4) that he thought the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to reclassify Internet access under Title II common-carrier regulations was a “total overreach,” as well as illogical and illegal.

In a Q&A session hosted by the American Cable Association and moderated by president/CEO Matt Polka, Walden also said he had off-the-record conversations with companies that had told him Title II reclassification would translate into a 20%-30% cut in their broadband investments.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has downplayed warnings that investment cuts could be a byproduct of reclassification, pointing to statements by some execs that they would continue to invest.

