Rep. Walden to FCC: Cap USF Fund

House Communications Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) has asked the FCC to cap the Universal Service Fund as part of its

efforts to reform it.

In

a letter to acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn, Walden said that rather that

leaving the charge to consumers to pay for the subsidy would leave it open to

"endless expansion."

"The FCC should continue its efforts to curb waste and

abuse and cap the overall fund at current levels," said Walden in the

letter. "It should then issue a referral to the Federal-State Joint Board

[which administers the fund] on whether to adopt expansion proposals and, if

so, how to implement them within the cap."

Walden is concerned about various proposals to expand the

program, which is being migrated to support broadband deployment -- universal

broadband is a White House priority. He said he was "somewhat

relieved" that the plan was to pay for expansions with "savings"

from elsewhere in the fund, but was still worried.

The FCC this week has scheduled a vote on

reforms/expansion of the USF's E-rate program to help get higher-speed

broadband to schools.