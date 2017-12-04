Rep. Walden Changes Up Digital Subcommittee Leadership

Bob Latta (R-Ohio), chairman of the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee, is also joining the Health Subcommittee. He has been active on healthcare issues in recent months.

That was one of several changes made by House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) to several subcommittees, including the new subcommittee looking into digital and internet issues.

Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has been named vice chairman of the Digital Subcommittee. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) has been added to the Digital Subcommittee.

Gregg Harper (R-Miss.), who had been vice chairman of Digital, has been named chairman of the Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.) had been chairman of that subcommittee.

“These changes will strengthen an already stellar group of members and help the committee add to our meaningful record of bipartisan wins," said Walden.