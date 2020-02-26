Rep. Upton Hailed as Champion of Public Broadcasting

Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has been given the Champion of Public Broadcasting award by America's Public Television Stations (APTS).

That came at APTS's annual summit in Washington.

Upton is the co-chair of the Public Broadcasting Caucus, which backs federal funding of public media. Republicans at one time were pushing to phase down or out noncom funding, but even as President Trump tries to cut funding, more Republicans are pushing back against that effort.

“Fred Upton is a consummate legislator who reaches across the partisan aisle to craft and enact laws that make a difference in America,” said APTS president Patrick Butler.

Upton was also hailed for his tenure as chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, during which time the legislation establishing the broadcast incentive auction was passed, including insuring broadcasters would be compensated for their repacking expenses.

“It is quite the honor to receive the Champion of Public Broadcasting Award,” said Upton. “As a former journalism major, I absolutely understand the important role media and public broadcasting plays in our communities across southwest Michigan and around the nation. I remain absolutely committed to supporting public broadcasting and all the work they do to provide valuable services in education and public safety.”