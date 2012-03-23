Rep. Terry on DHS Setting Industry Cybersecurity Standards: "Hell, No!"

Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.), co-chair of the House

Cybersecurity Working Group, is definitive about his opposition to

government-enforced industry cybersecurity standards.

He

said Friday that the House is not looking to reinvent the wheel, but wants to

do cybersecurity "a little different" from the way it is being

handled in two Senate bills.

Asked

whether the Department of Homeland Security, which features in both Senate bills,

was the right vehicle for monitoring cybersecurity, Terry had a succinct

answer: "Hell, no!" Terry said industry "has to be nimble, they

have to be quick." He did not add candlesticks to the hurdles government

should not put in front of industry, but did say that having to communicate

with or through DHS defeats the purpose of making them nimble.

He

was speaking to C-SPAN for its Communicators series.

He

described the Senate efforts as "close," but wasn't handing out

cigars in either case. He said the Energy & Commerce Committee is looking

at them, but said it was working on its own take. In addition to co-chairing

the E&C's cybersecurity task force -- with Communications Subcommittee

ranking member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Terry was also on the House Speaker's

cybersecurity task force.

A

House cybersecurity bill backed by cable operators was introduced last November

by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.).

That bill allows the government to share certain cyberthreat intelligence with

private entities, like ISPs."

Terry

said everyone is pretty much on board with that bill, but that the committee

was still "building on that."

Whatever

it eventually looks like, Terry said he was confident a bill could be passed

this year. He pointed out that House Speaker John Boehner had made it a

priority and that the President also wanted "something."

Terry

said the House bill he is working on is looking to "break down

barriers" to empower the private sector's first line of defense, which

includes ISPs and backbone providers. He said the philosophy is different from

either the Senate Democratic,

which has the Department of Homeland Security overseeing industry standards, ora Republican bill, the latter which -- backed by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.),

Terry said, still "creates a little bit of government involvement."

Instead, he suggested, the House is "trying to facilitate communications

as opposed to create something new."

He

said that most task force members feel that the development of standards for

protecting critical infrastructure should come from industry. "One you

start setting standards and you are empowering a government agency to develop

definitions of "critical," then you are locking those entities into a

long process, and by the time they develop a standard, everyone has gone by

them." He said it would be counterproductive to involve the government

agencies in that decision-making process.

Terry

said he thought a cybersecurity bill would be simple, essentially eliminating

antitrust barriers to facilitate communications and simply say: "Go after

it."

Cybersecurity

legislation by its nature also implicates privacy, and Terry said legislation

would need to insure that if ISPs are looking into packets for viruses or

botnets, they should only be able to convey that information and no more. He

said resolving some of the privacy issues would be creating an industry

clearinghouse where the government could also share information on any threats

it had identified. Terry said that the government should be able to tell

industry about the code, but that if industry finds it during a packet search,

the government doesn't need to know that [The Democratic Senate bill, backed by

Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.), would allow sharing in both directions].

"We're going to have to set limits on that," he said. "We can't

allow the tracking of an individual computer users' records," he said.

Rep.

Jim Langevin (D-RI), co-founder of the House Cybersecurity Caucus, who also

appeared on the Communicators, said he suported giving DHS oversight authority,

and thought there should be even more government involvement, including a

cybersecurity coordinator in the White House.

He

said he did not want any more government involvement than was necessary, but

suggested that given the current level of protection and the importance of

protecting critical infrastructure, like the electric grid, meant more

government involvement was needed. Langevin, giving a shout out to the

Lieberman bill, said that information sharing needs to go both ways.

Langevin,

who is on the House Intelligence Committee, is a co-sponsor and backs the

Rogers bill, which he said he hopes would be getting a House vote soon.

"We have to get something done, he said.

And

why does Langevin think the government needs to get more involved in setting

and enforcing industry standards? "The owners and operators of our

critical infrastructure, in particular the electric grid sector, after not

moving fast enough to adopt robust cybersecurity tools, in many ways because

they are putting profits ahead of the safety and security of the American

people. It think that is wrong and we are going to press them harder."