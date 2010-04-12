Rep. Stupak to Keynote ACA Summit
Michigan Democratic Rep. Bart Stupak will be the Capitol Hill keynote speaker at the American Cable Association's policy summit April 20.
The summit is being held at the National Harbor complex just across the Potomac River from Washington.
Stupak is retiring next year after nine terms in Congress. A member of the Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications & Internet Subcommittee, Stupak has been sympathetic to the issues affecting the small and midsized operators ACA represents, particularly rural access to affordable communications services.
