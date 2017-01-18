Rep. Schrader to Address ACA Forum

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) will speak at the upcoming American Cable Association annual policy summit (March 28-30) in Washington, D.C., ACA said Wednesday.

"Rep. Schrader has a solid understanding of the issues that ACA members care about the most. ACA members greatly appreciate Rep. Schrader's attendance so they can thank him personally for helping fight unfair set-top box regulations brewing last year at the Federal Communications Commission," ACA president Matt Polka said in a statement.

Schrader joined with other legislators to register their concerns with FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed set-top revamp, which was ultimately pulled due to bipartisan pushback, including in the FCC itself.

Schrader is a small business owner, so has much in common with ACA members, who are small and midsized cable operators/telecoms.