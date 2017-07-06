Rep. Scalise Re-Admitted to Intensive Care Unit

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) is back in intensive care, his office said in a statement.

Scalise was seriously injured when he wasshot by a gunmanwhile practicing for the congressional softball game last month.

"Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection," said a statement from the MedStar Washington Hospital, where Scalise has been since the June 14 shooting. "His condition is listed as serious."

The hospital said it would provide a further update Thursday.

(Photo via Gage Skidmores Flickr. Image taken on June 13, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)