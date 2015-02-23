Rep. Scalise Joins ACA Lineup

The American Cable Association has added House Majority Whip Steve Scalise to its Summit lineup.

Scalise (R-La.) will speak March 5 to the assemblage of small and medium-sized cable operators gathered in Washington.

“As the author of pathbreaking legislation that started the movement to update our communications laws, Rep. Steve Scalise has a deep understanding of the issues that ACA members care about the most," said ACA president Matt Polka.

