Rep. Ryan Exit Announcement Draws Crowd

The announcement by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) that he would not run for reelection in November drew reaction from many inside-the-Beltway.

“House Speaker Paul Ryan has served his country with distinction in the U.S. Congress for 20 years," said Motion Picture Association of America chairman Charles Rivkin. "The MPAA is grateful for his leadership and commitment to promoting jobs and advancing competitiveness for American businesses, including the film and television industry. We look forward to working with Speaker Ryan through the end of this term, and we wish him luck on his future endeavors.”

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) today issued the following statement regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) decision to retire at the end of his term.

"From a Tortilla Coast waiter to the Budget and Ways and Means Committee chairmanships to the Speaker’s office, Paul has stayed the same good-hearted man who puts the best interests of the American people first in all things," said house Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.). "Two years ago, House Republicans turned to Paul for leadership at a time when we needed it most. The grace and intelligence with which he met that challenge was inspiring, but not surprising to those of us lucky to call Paul a friend."

"I want to thank the Speaker for his leadership and his friendship," said Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), vice chair of the House Republican Conference. "He has led and will continue to lead our majority until the end of this Congress, and I look forward to working with him to complete our agenda. As he leaves the House of Representatives after 20 years, I believe we as a nation are better off for his service."

"Speaker Ryan has been a great partner in strengthening our homeland defenses, fighting terrorists at home and abroad, and instrumental in passing the first ever comprehensive reauthorization of the Department of Homeland Security," said House Homeland Security chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.). "I look forward to continuing to work with Paul and others for the remainder of the year to finally secure our border and close our nation’s immigration loopholes."

"Few Americans have done more to advance the conservative agenda over the last 20 years than Paul Ryan and I will miss his leadership and friendship when he leaves Congress at the end of this year," said Vice President Mike Pence, a former House member and colleague of Ryan's. "As Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan was instrumental in enacting President Trump’s agenda and we will be always be grateful for his partnership and support."

Ryan's agenda included shepherding a tax reform bill that lowered the corporate tax from 35% to 21%, to the applause of the broadcast and cable and tech industries.

CBS said Wednesday (April 11) that Ryan would give his first "in-depth, broadcast network interview" since announcing his retirement to CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King. Thursday. He appeared Wednesday on CNN, interviewed by Jake Tapper.