Rep. Pallone Added to ACA Summit

House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) has been added to the lineup of speakers for The American Cable Association's Annual Summit (March 1-3 in Washington, D.C.).

Pallone will be speaking March 2.

Pallone joins a Capitol Hill lineup that includes Reps. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.).

"Rep. Pallone is a lawmaker who will have a key role in the passage of any new communications laws, and we appreciate the time he has taken to meet with ACA members to understand the issues and concerns they care about the most," said ACA president Matt Polka.