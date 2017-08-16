Rep. McCaul Calls Hearing on Domestic Terrorism

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) exhibited no moral equivalencies in a letter granting a request by committee Democrats to hold a hearing on domestic terrorism in the wake of the "tragedy in Charlottesville," as the committee put it.

President Donald Trump did not brand the vehicular homicide of an anti-white nationalists protestor of the weekend as domestic terrorism, and suggested there was blame on both sides and good people among those marching with racists and neo-Nazis.

McCaul in a letter to Democratic members Wednesday, Aug. 16, made it clear what he thought of the white nationalist-led protest.

"Thank you for your August 15th letter regarding the heinous attack in Charlottesville, Virginia that claimed the life of Heather Heyer and injured many others," said McCaul. "We must stand together and reject racism, bigotry, and prejudice, including the hateful ideologies promoted by Neo-Nazis, the KKK, and all other white supremacy groups. They do not define who we are as Americans and their repulsive values must not be allowed to infect our neighborhoods and spread violence in our communities."

In that spirit, the chairman has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 12 in the full committee and has invited witnesses from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and the National Counterterrorism Center to discuss the dangers posed by domestic terrorists and extremist groups.

"Racial intolerance deserves no place in America and it is imperative that we find ways to rid our nation of the scourge of white supremacism," McCaul said.

He added a bipartisan shout-out to his Democratic colleagues, which suggested an unintended consequence of the President's words is that it will unite those who disagree with his stance on the protests.