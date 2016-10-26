Rep. Latta, O'Rielly Team on Broadcaster Forum

Deregulatory Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and deregulatory Republican FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly will get together with Ohio broadcasters for a forum next week.

Latta is hosting the Nov. 1 event, which is being held at Owens Community College.

According to a Latta aide, in addition to Latta's district, they have invited broadcasters in Lima, Cleveland, Dayton and Columbus.

It is the latest in a series of such forums over the past few years. Look for agenda items to include ATSC 3.0 and media crossownership rules, plus whatever else is on broadcasters' minds—the spectrum auction, perhaps, and the congressionally-allocated funds for the repack.

Broadcasters have been asking the FCC to allow them to harmonize the rollout out of the new transmission standard with the post-incentive auction repack—no answer yet—and have long been asking the FCC to eliminate crossownership rules—the FCC recently said no once again, though it will entertain waivers.