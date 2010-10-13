Rep. King Calls on Fox, Cablevision to Keep Games on

Rep. Peter

King (R-NY) has asked both Fox and Cablevision to keep programming on

the air even if they cannot come to a retrans agreement, and in the

interim to submit to binding arbitration by a third

party.

In a

statement Wednesday, he pointed in particular to the baseball

playoffs--the Yankees are in the league championship series--and "key

football games" in particular as programming he doe not want

interrupted or "pulled."

"I am

increasingly concerned that this deadline may pass without a resolution,

and Long Island consumers will lose their programming. This would be

an unconscionable result and unfair to sports and

programming fans who have no part in this fight," he said.

King said

arbitration "protects both parties' reasonable positions, ensures a

timely contract resolution, and protects consumers from becoming pawns

in a price battle between two businesses, both of

which are important to Long Island consumers."

The

FCC is getting regular updates from both sides as the Oct. 15 deadline

for a deal approaches, according to a commission spokesperson.