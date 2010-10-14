Rep. Israel Calls forRetrans Arbitration, Citing Giants Game

Talk about preaching to the choir. Rep.

Steve Israel (D-NY) will officially announce his call for binding

arbitration and a standstill on an signal-pulling in the

Fox/Cablevision retrans fight

at a sports bar surrounded by New York Giants fans.

Israel made it clear why he didn't want

the Fox stations to go dark on Cablevision's Long Island systems if

there is no deal by the Oct. 15 deadline. He said the impasse "might

result in the Giants game this Sunday not being

shown." That came in a release announcing what he planned to announce

at 5 p.m. at the Main Events Sports Bar in Plainview, NY.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said

Thursday that the commission was working with both parties to try to get

a deal done, but Israel wants binding arbitration that would keep the

games on the air.

While the FCC has been asked to step in

before and keep signals on the air, it has historically treated retrans

as a marketplace negotiation that it leaves to the parties unless they

can show that the bargaining is not being

conducted in good faith.

Israel's call comes a day after Rep.

Peter King (R-NY) made a similar request, saying Long Island consumers

losing their programming "would be an unconscionable result and unfair

to sports and programming fans who have no part

in this fight."