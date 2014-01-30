Rep. Henry Waxman Retiring

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and its former chairman, has announced he will not be seeking reelection in the fall after four decades in the House.

At the FCC's monthly public meeting Jan. 30, chairman Tom Wheeler thanked Waxman for all he had done for the agency and throughout the government.

“In 1974, I announced my first campaign for Congress. Today, I am announcing that I have run my last campaign. I will not seek reelection to the Congress and will leave after 40 years in office at the end of this year," Waxman said in a statement.

Waxman said the reason for his departure was simple, and that it wasn't because he did not think the Democrats could retake the House in the fall.

"After 40 years in Congress, it’s time for someone else to have the chance to make his or her mark, ideally someone who is young enough to make the long-term commitment that’s required for real legislative success," he said. "I still feel youthful and energetic, but I recognize if I want to experience a life outside of Congress, I need to start soon. Public office is not the only way to serve, and I want to explore other avenues while I still can.