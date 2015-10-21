Rep. Gutierrez Asks 'SNL' to Disinvite Trump

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) tweeted Wednesday that he planned to speak on the House floor Wednesday about a letter he has sent to NBC and parent Comcast asking them to disinvite Donald Trump from hosting the Nov. 7 broadcast of Saturday Night Live.

In a letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and NBCU CEO Stephen Burke, Gutiérrez points to Trump statements about Mexicans being rapists, criminals, and drug dealers.

He points to NBC's reaction to those comments by ending its business relationship with Trump.

"Three months later, because he is a ratings and comedy bonanza, Lorne Michaels and Saturday Night Live (SNL) are giving the Trump campaign 90 minutes of free network airtime," the congressman said. "I think I speak for a lot of Americans, especially immigrant Americans and Latino Americans, when I say that if SNL is allowed to proceed, it would be a huge corporate blunder."

The congressman says that disinviting the candidate "is a chance for your company – again – to show you are committed to your audience in more ways than just the ad revenues they provide you. Please do the right thing and dump Trump."