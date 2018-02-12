Rep. Green Tapped As Inaugural NAB 'Champion'

Rep. Gene Green (D-Tex.) has been tapped to receive the National Association of Broadcasters first-ever Broadcast Champion Award.



The award goes to a member of Congress who "demonstrates exemplary leadership and commitment to strengthening the future of radio and television, recognizing broadcasters’ vital role in our local communities."



Green has made a lot of friends in the broadcast community with his co-sponsorship of a resolution opposing a performance royalty for radio airplay, and for pushing for money for radio broadcasters impacted by the TV station repack--TV stations can draw from a $1.75 billion repack fund, but Congress did not take into account the impact on radio stations on co-located towers.



Green also backs freeing up more money for that TV station repack if it exceeds that $1.75 billion, which the FCC has already signaled will likely be the case.



“Gene Green has been a steadfast champion of hometown radio and television broadcasters since he first came to Congress in 1993,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, himself a former senator.



Green was sounding every inch the broadcast booster in his comment on the award. “Our nation’s television and radio broadcasters are an important part of our day-to-day lives, providing Americans important news and weather coverage, entertainment, and critical alerts during times of emergency, all free of charge. Going forward, I hope policymakers and regulators will work with our broadcasters, large and small, urban and rural, to ensure that this invaluable service continues to reach all Americans.”



Green will be honored at NAB’s State Leadership Conference Feb. 27 in Washington.