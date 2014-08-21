Rep. Eshoo: Time To Rebrand Net Neutrality

Net neutrality fan Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who represents Silicon Valley, has launched a contest—announced on reddit and in a press release—to rebrand "network neutrality."

In a YouTube video, she says the term "network neutrality" is too ambiguous and is being "misused and abused in this debate." "Add in terms like interconnection, Title II and paid prioritization," she adds, and "the American people are left with a muddled understanding on what to support."

She says the ISPs are happy with that confusion. "To clear things up," she says, "I am hosting a contest on reddit inviting internet users to rebrand network neutrality," which she goes on to define as "the principal that all Internet traffic is created equal and should be treated as such."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yq0-yfZ3KxY[/embed]

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.