Rep. Eshoo Outlines Title II-Lite Approach
In a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, Rep. Anna Eshoo associated herself with Wheeler as an "unswerving defender" of a free and open Internet.
She says the rules should apply to both fixed and mobile broadband and should include not only a no blocking rule, but specific nondiscrimination rules preventing paid prioritization and "throttling" (slowing or degrading traffic with a carve-out for reasonable network management).
She argues those need the strong legal underpinning of Title II classification, to include at a minimum the Sec. 202 prohibition on unjust or unreasonable discrimination, but potentially also some consumer protection provisions elsewhere in Title II.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.