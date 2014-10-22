Rep. Eshoo Outlines Title II-Lite Approach

In a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, Rep. Anna Eshoo associated herself with Wheeler as an "unswerving defender" of a free and open Internet.

She says the rules should apply to both fixed and mobile broadband and should include not only a no blocking rule, but specific nondiscrimination rules preventing paid prioritization and "throttling" (slowing or degrading traffic with a carve-out for reasonable network management).

She argues those need the strong legal underpinning of Title II classification, to include at a minimum the Sec. 202 prohibition on unjust or unreasonable discrimination, but potentially also some consumer protection provisions elsewhere in Title II.

