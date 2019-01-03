Rep. Eshoo Names New Tech Advisor

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), former ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee, has named former FCC research assistant Asad Ramzanali as senior technology policy adviser.

Ramzanali had most recently been legislative fellow for Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), ranking member of the Senate Communications Subcommittee.

Ramzanali's resume also includes the Center for Financial Services Innovation in San Francisco and Intuit in Mountain View, Calif., as well as research assistant to former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler.