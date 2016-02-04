Rep. Doyle to Speak at ACA Summit
Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) has agreed to speak to the upcoming American Cable Association annual Summit in Washington (March 1-3).
Doyle is a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and its Communications Subcommittee. Already lined up to speak at the summit are Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) and Public Knowledge president Gene Kimmelman.
The summit is being held at the Grand Hyatt hotel.
ACA represents approximately 750 smaller and mid-sized cable operators.
