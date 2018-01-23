Rep. Doyle Picks Up More Net Neutrality CRA Sponsors

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) said he has picked up 30 more co-sponsors for his Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify the FCC's December vote to roll back internet regulations.

Doyle said he now has 110 House sponsors, all Democrats. A parallel Senate effort has 50 sponsors.

He said the number of sponsors indicated growing momentum for the CRA. Nonetheless, he would need the rest of the House Democrats -- he has less than 60% of those -- plus a bunch of Republicans to pass the bill, so it remains the longest of long shots.

Even if the bills found their way to the President's desk, he is publicly on the record in support of rolling back the rules, so the longest of shots is even longer.



On Dec. 14, a politically divided FCC voted to reclassify ISPs as Title I information services not subject to common carrier regs, and to roll back prohibitions on blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.