Rep. Dingell Spurs FCC Toward Final Order on Ownership

The FCC's quadrennial media ownership review is getting some

gentle goosing from Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.)

In a letter dated Tuesday to FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski, Dingell, the former chair of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee, notes that there is another (2014) quadrennial review just around

the corner, while the FCC has yet to complete the 2010 review.

That review has been held up by a number of factors, including

court challenges to the old rules not resolved by 2010 and, most recently, the

FCC's agreement to solicit more input and a new study on the impact of its

proposal to loosen the ban on TV/newspaper cross-ownership (by broadening the

waiver policy), and lift the ban on radio/newspaper cross-ownership.

Dingell said he supported collecting more data

on minority ownership before proceeding with the final order, but as urged the

commission to move "expeditiously" to incorporate that new info and

vote the order so there can be a record on which to base the next review.