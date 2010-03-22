Rep. Culberson Backs Wireless Mic Interference Protection

Rep. John Culberson (R-Tex.) has written the FCC adding his

voice to the choir backing interference protections for wireless microphones in

churches and other venues.

"I am writing to ask that the commission consider the

concerns of Second Baptist Church,

Lakewood Church and other wireless microphone

users," he wrote to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. "Nearly one

third of all comment period filers were representatives of churches,

highlighting the critical nature of wireless microphone systems in religious

services."

The FCC is allowing unlicensed devices to share the

so-called "white spaces" in the TV spectrum band used by broadcasters

and wireless microphones and is currently considering what interference

protections to afford incumbent users.

Part of the new sharing regime is a geolocation database

that broadcasters will be registered in so that unlicensed devices know to

steer clear of their frequencies.

Users of wireless mics, including many churches, have asked

for similar protections.

Culberson is a co-sponsor of a bill introduced by Rep. Bobby

Rush (D-Ill.) that would give a number of classes of professional wireless mic

users that database protection, including churches, parks, convention centers,

museums, stadiums, theaters and recording studios.

A host of interested parties, from the music director on American Idol to various sports leagues

and Broadway theaters share Culberson's concern for mic protections.