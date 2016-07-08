Rep. Corrine Brown Indicted for Fraud

Rep. Corrine Brown (D-Fla.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus who has at various times promoted access to minority programming and campaign finance reform, has been indicted on 17 counts of fraud.

The Justice Department said Friday that Brown and her chief of staff had both been charged in a conspiracy and fraud scheme.

They are alleged to have used Brown's official position to solicit over $800,000 in contributions to a scholarship fund, representing that the money would be used for scholarships and computers for schools, then using only $1,200 for a scholarship and the rest to pay for things like "lavish" receptions, luxury boxes at concerts, and a Washington Redskins game, as well as for deposits in personal bank accounts.

“The defendants are alleged to have committed a multitude of criminal violations, including fraudulently receiving and using hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions meant for a nonprofit organization for their own personal and professional benefit,” said special agent in charge Kimberly A. Lappin in announcing the indictment, which was filed in a Florida U.S. District Court. “The American public expects and deserves equitable enforcement of our tax laws.”

The actual counts, more than two dozen of them, include one indictment for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, 16 counts of mail and wire fraud, filing false tax returns and obstructing the IRS.

Her office was not answer the phone at press time, but she told reporters after pleading not guilty to the 22 charges against her that she looked forward to a speedy trial in which she would be vindicated.