Rep. Cárdenas Hails NBCU, Univision for Trump Dump

NBCU and Univision got a shout out from the Hill Tuesday (June 30) for their decision to sever ties with real estate mogul/reality TV personality/presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Following Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants, the companies announced they would be dropping coverage of Trump's beauty pageants on both and NBC's Apprentice.

“Our nation is a rich, diverse tapestry of human beings, many of whom are minorities, all of whom deserve simple, human respect,” said Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.). “We are not just constituents, we are not just workers, we are also consumers," he said.

"Donald Trump might have gotten away with disrespecting Latino men and women in another era. Today, however, companies nationwide realize that racism isn’t just immoral and insulting, it’s bad business. I applaud NBCUniversal and Univision for distancing themselves from these disgraceful remarks.”

Talking about Mexican immigrants, Trump said that Mexico was not sending its best and brightest, including saying: "They're rapists, and some I am sure are good people." Trump later defended the remarks on CNN and even expanded the indictment.