Rep. Bob Latta Will Chair House Communications Subcommittee
Rep. Buddy Carter to vice chair panel that oversees FCC
Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) has been named chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications and Technology Subcommittee by E&C chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.). Latta had been ranking member of the subcommittee.
The committee has primary oversight of the Federal Communications Commission.
Rep. Buddy Carter (Ga.) was named vice chair.
The other Republican members on the committee: Reps. Gus Bilirakis of Florida, Tim Walberg of Michigan, Neal Dunn of Florida, John Curtis of Utah, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Randy Weber of Texas, Rick Allen of Georgia, Troy Balderson of Ohio, Russ Fulcher of Idaho, August Pfluger of Texas, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, Kat Cammack of Florida, Jay Obernolte of California and Rodgers.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) will be vice chair of the full committee.
Latta is a longtime opponent of network neutrality rules, once calling former President Barack Obama reckless for his support of them. He is also co-founder of the bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus and, with Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.), of the bipartisan Wi-Fi Caucus.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.