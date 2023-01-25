Rep. Bob Latta Will Chair House Communications Subcommittee

Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) has been named chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications and Technology Subcommittee by E&C chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.). Latta had been ranking member of the subcommittee.

The committee has primary oversight of the Federal Communications Commission.

Rep. Buddy Carter (Ga.) was named vice chair.

The other Republican members on the committee: Reps. Gus Bilirakis of Florida, Tim Walberg of Michigan, Neal Dunn of Florida, John Curtis of Utah, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Randy Weber of Texas, Rick Allen of Georgia, Troy Balderson of Ohio, Russ Fulcher of Idaho, August Pfluger of Texas, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, Kat Cammack of Florida, Jay Obernolte of California and Rodgers.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) will be vice chair of the full committee.

Latta is a longtime opponent of network neutrality rules, once calling former President Barack Obama reckless for his support of them. He is also co-founder of the bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus and, with Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.), of the bipartisan Wi-Fi Caucus.