Rep. Blackburn Running for Corker Senate Seat

With the announcement that Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is retiring, House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has thrown her hat into the ring.



That came in a YouTube video in which Blackburn ripped her own party on the way to declaring herself a candidate for Corker's seat.



She called herself a politically incorrect, 100% pro-life, card-carrying (and concealed gun permit carrying) conservative who stands for the National Anthem and would help President Trump build a wall—she was on the Trump transition team.



She said that she is running because of the fact that the Republican majority in the Senate is a disgrace. She said too many Senate Republicans act like Democrats, or worse, though she did not say what could be worse than a Democrat.



Blackburn said she was running to make the Republican majority act like one.



Another name floated for the seat is better known for passing than running: Former Broncos and University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxSPO4V7FYI[/embed]



(Photo via Gage Skidmore's Flickr. Image taken on May 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)