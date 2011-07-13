Rep. Blackburn Names Reynard New Communications Director

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), one of the more active members of the House Communications Subcommittee, has named a new communications directior.

Mike Reynard, who was most recently communications director for retired Sen. Jim Bunning (R-Ky.) will join Blackburn's staff. Reynard is a former staffer to retired Senator Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.) so it will be a Tennessee homecoming of sorts.

His Hill resume also includes service to current House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio).

Reynard succeeds Claude Chafin, who has been named communications director for the House Armed Services Committee.